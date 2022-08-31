Kang Tae Oh to take a gap from the industry to serve the army

South Korean actor Kang Tae Oh surprises his fans with the announcement of his enlistment in the military

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae Oh drops down the date for his military enlistment during an online fan meeting session.



On August 31, the actor informed his fans about his upcoming military enlistment during held his online interactive session 'TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh' with them.

While talking to his fans, he mentioned the exact date of his joining the army as an active-duty soldier is September 20.

The actor had already confirmed that Extraordinary Attorney Woo would probably be his last drama before his enlistment. However, he never revealed the exact date until August 31.

Kang Tae Oh is already done with the shooting of his upcoming thriller film Target with Shin Hye Sun. Hence, fans still hope for his new release to hit their screens.

As per the reports of the Soompi, the star recently had a reunion with the crew members of his series Run On to bid his farewell before his enlistment