Kate Garraway sells second home due to massive debt after Derek Draper's death

Kate Garraway's husband Derek passed away at just 56 after battling the devastating effects of long Covid

Kate Garraway has had to part ways with her second home as continues to tackle debts amounting to £800,000.

The 58-year old Good Morning Britain presenter found herself facing the daunting financial burden following the death of her husband, Derek Draper, who passed away last year due to complications from a long-term Covid-related illness.

The North London property recently sold for £1.5 million, but due to significant mortgage liabilities, the remaining amount will barely make a dent in the overall debt she owes.

Kate had initially brought the flat years ago-well before meeting Derek of purchasing their family home-with the intention of keeping it as along-term investment.

However, with growing financial pressures, she was left with no choice but to sell. A source shared: 'Kate takes paying off the debts very seriously and she's always said she'd go to any lengths to achieve that.

'This is just part of that commitment, even if it does mean she's had to lose the flat which she actually purchased years ago before meeting Derek and before they bought a family home together.

'Like many people, she was keeping it as a financial safety net which she thought she would' not have to use so soon.'

Derek passed away at just 56 after battling the devastating effects of long Covid, which he contracted in March 2020.

His care over the span of four years is said to have cost the family hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Kate has also revealed that the monthly cost of Derek's care-around £16,000 exceeded her ITV salary, adding to the financial strain.