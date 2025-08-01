Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals secret to his fitness at 78

Arnold Schwarzenegger is aging, but he doesn’t seem to be in the mood to slow down any time soon.

The Hollywood legend took to Instagram Stories on his birthday to give a sneak-peek into his healthy and fit lifestyle that has kept him going at this age.

"Ah, well, today is my birthday. I am 78," the Terminator star spoke to his fans as he stopped his bike along the water. "Here we are, driving around, bicycling, getting my fitness workout done, and then I'm gonna lift some weights and I'm gonna eat some good food and all those kinds of things."

He then revealed when he will be celebrating his special day, "Then tonight we're going to celebrate."

Arnold then went on to thank his fans for the birthday wishes, and also supporters of Arnold’s Pump Club which is a daily fitness newsletter.

"Thank you very much for all the happy birthday wishes," he added. "For all you members of the Pump Club, you guys have been terrific. I love you and let's continue on working to get better."

It is not only Arnold who is constantly working to keep his body fit, Christopher Schwarzenegger – the youngest of all siblings – also brought drastic physical transformation by staying firm on his weight loss journey for six-years.