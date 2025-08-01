Ozzy Osbourne left daughter Kelly with final advice days before death

Kelly Osbourne reveals father Ozzy’s advice that she is holding onto

Kelly Osbourne is remembering her father Ozzy Osbourne just the way he wanted, according to the promise she made to him before his demise.

The 40-year-old actress, who was very attached to the rocker, who died last Tuesday at the age of 76, is trying her best to hold up as she goes through the final processions of her dad’s funeral.

“The last few days have been a tough ride, but Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mom,” an insider told the Daily Mail on Thursday, July 31.

“Of course, there have been tears, but she promised her dad — who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life — that she would not crumble in public,” they added.

The insider went on to share that the rocker “always pushed” his family to “celebrate what people have done in life, not f–king worry about what’s next.”

Although Kelly and her family is trying to find peace and strength at this time, they are reportedly “concerned about the impact this is having on [matriarch] Sharon” Osbourne, who was married to the Black Sabbath singer for 43 years.

“She and Ozzy were such a unique couple,” the source continued, adding that “them being apart … is heartbreaking.”

Sharon, 72, appeared visibly shaken at the funeral on Wednesday, in Ozzy’s home city of Birmingham, England.