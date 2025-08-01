Taylor Swift fan reveals how chance encounter with popstar changed her life

Taylor Swift fan was left in shock when she received a surprise from singer

Taylor Swift has played a part in thousands of girls’ lives growing up, and one of them in Holly Armstrong.

The 34-year-old Texas native shared that she incidentally met the pop superstar, 35, back in 2003 when she was 12 and the young songstress from Nashville was performing in front of a group of “20, 30 people at most.”

Armstrong recalled that she went up to meet Swift after she concluded her set and handed out CDs, “We very briefly talked about whatever 13-year-old girls talk about. I was just over the moon.”

The Swiftie went on to tell People Magazine that within few years the “gem that I had kept to myself for so long,” had become one of the most famous popstars.

One day Armstrong shared a picture of herself and Swift from 2003 to her Instagram which ended up reaching the Eras Tour performer herself and she ended up inviting her to a secret listening session ahead of the release of Lover in 2019.

“I lost my s---,” Armstrong said of receiving the invite.

Meeting Swift after 16 years was an ultimate dream come true for the superfan, and she got to know that the Anti-Hero hitmaker hadn’t even forgotten her performance at New Jersey boardwalk all those years ago.

“And to top it all off, she thanked me,” Armstrong added. “It was the most validating thing I’ve ever heard, and I didn’t know I needed to hear it.”