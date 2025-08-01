Ellen DeGeneres ‘a Mean Person’: Comedian Adam Carolla claims

Ellen DeGeneres was accused of creating toxic workplace in July 2020

It seems like a certain part of Ellen DeGeneres’ professional life will always trail behind her.

The former talk show host was accused of creative toxic workplace in July 2020, following which her eponymous talk show ended in May, 2022.

Since then, she has kept low profile. She even moved to England primarily because Donald Trump got re-elected in 2024.

However, recently Adam Carolla who appeared on the show in 2012 levelled allegations against DeGeneres.

He claimed that the employees at her talk show back then were ‘really scared’ on the set, and he could sense the tension when he appeared on the show.

During his appearance on the podcast, After Party with Emily Dashinsky, the 61-year-old shared that she ‘has always been a mean person’ and his staff would be ‘scared’ of her.

“I was just sitting in my dressing room and their segment producer came in, and he went, ‘All right, so we went over all the stuff we’re going to talk about.’ You know, Christmas vacation or whatever it was,” Carolla narrated the past experience of the set. “And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ He goes, ‘You’re not gonna talk about meat or beef or anything like that, right?’ And I go, ‘No, I’m not.’”

He pointed out that the instructions to talk or not to talk about certain things were repeated.

“And he came back 20 minutes later right before I went out, and he’s like, ‘OK, but don’t talk about beef or meat.’ I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s scared to death,’” Carolla realized. “This guy’s scared.”

The Adam Carolla Show host talked to another team member of the show and realized that they all were ‘cowering’.

He recalled one particular person, whose name Carolla kept confidential, calling DeGeneres ‘worst person I’ve ever met’.

It is pertinent to note that DeGeneres did apologize after the controversy happened.

She also emphasized that it was not this issue that caused the show to end.