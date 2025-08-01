Machine Gun Kelly shares a glimpse into upcoming album with major news

Machine Gun Kelly reveals exciting news ahead of three-day stint

Machine Gun Kelly offered an insight into his much-hyped upcoming album as he revealed a major news.

The 35-year-old singer and rapper teased an unreleased song, dont wait run fast, from his upcoming album, Lost Americana, through the announcement by ESPN as they released that the track will serve as their official anthem for the upcoming 2025-2026 College Football season.

The sports media company made the announcement through their official Instagram account on Thursday, July 31.

“This is what college football sounds like,” read the caption on the post, alongside a video which featured clips from various college teams playing football, against the unreleased song playing in the background.

The major announcement came just a few days before the Emo Girl hitmaker is set to perform at a three-day event in Cleveland, Ohio, from August 8 to 10.

The event will celebrate the release of MGK’s seventh studio album which will be out on the first day of the show.

A source has told Page Six that the show is also expected to have surprise live performances, including one by MGK’s drummer, JP “Rook” Cappelletty, who could make a comeback after he took a break since last year’s accident which left him with several broken bones.