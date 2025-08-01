Holly Willoughby's dreamy holiday coincides with Phillip Schofield's drama

Holly Willoughby looked sensational in a bright blue swimsuit as she enjoyed a relaxing holiday in Portugal.
The former This Morning presenter, 44, appeared upbeat as she roamed around the cobbled streets on Thursday.
The TV icon flaunted her legs in a beige wrap skirt paired with the chich brown sandals for the outing. Holly opted for a makeup-free look, showcasing her natural charm, while soaking up the sunshine.
This comes after the iconic host shared a stunning selfie in a chic black strapless bikini, styled with a trendy bucket hat.
Holly left her fans stunned by posting a black-and-white snap to her 8.2 million Instagram followers.
She captioned the post: 'When your not in Wembley but your need is....have fun tonight if you are lucky enough to be going.'
The presenter accessorised her beach-ready look with a beaded necklace featuring her initial 'H.'
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise, with one admirer writing: 'You look stunning,' while another added: 'stunningly beautiful lady.'
Now according to insiders speaking to Closer, Holly, 44, is quietly preparing for a major TV comeback.
But there's drama brewing behind the scenes-as whispers grow that Phillip Schofield is also plotting his own return, and Holly is determined to make her move before he does.
