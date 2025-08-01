Molly Mae's parenting struggles said to be 'at odds' with Furry family traditions

Molly Mae Hague's tearful outburst over Bambi reportedly stirs concerns in Tommy Fury's family.

The Love Island star, 26, is unapologetically opening up about her postpartum struggles and the challenges of being a mother to her two-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Last week, a tantrum form Bambi led Molly Mae to vent her frustration in tears.

In an emotional video, she candidly shared the difficulties she's facing in motherhood and gave fans an update on her relationship with partner Tommy Fury, who is also 26.

The multi-millionaire admitted: 'I'm trying so so hard to stay positive. Bambi is a huge problem, she screams, I can't even get like socks and shoes on.'

Molly-Mae feels expressed feeling sorry and embarrassed as she spoke about the 'huge problems' she's experiencing as a first-time mum.

According to new reports a source told The Sun that Molly's emotional outburst has stirred concerns within herr Irish Traveller in-laws.

'They care about her so much and concerned about how publicly she's venting about motherhood. The family are used to Paris Fury's attitude of being able to work, run the house and bring up her seven kids with Tyson without complaint.'

The source added that while the family has been reaching out to support her, Molly-Mae's openness about her struggles has 'surprised' them.