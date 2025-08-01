Jessica Biel proves she is with Justin Timberlake through thick and thin

Justin Timberlake revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis

Jessica Biel is one true supportive partner that everyone desires to have.

The Social Network actor made public July 31 that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Following the announcement, the Stealth actress extended subtle support to her husband of more than a decade.

The 43-year-old took to her Instagram Story and reshared her partner’s medical announcement post which included a picture of the Friends With Benefits star hugging Silas – 9-year-old son he shares with Biel.

She also added a number of red heart emojis over the heartwarming picture.

*NSYNC band member updated his fans about his medical condition and how it has altered his life; though he didn’t seek any sympathies from his social media followers.

“I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Which I don’t say so you feel bad for me––but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has—then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself,” his statement further read. “But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

For the unversed, the pair shares two kids: Silas (10) and Phineas (4).