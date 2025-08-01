Doechii to perform with Tyler, The Creator at Lollapalooza?

Doechii, who was shot to global fame after her song Anxiety went viral, will share the Lollapalooza spotlight with a special guest.

Two days ahead of taking the stage during the mega music festival over the weekend, the artist, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, teased her fans that she’ll be performing with someone special.

In her Thursday, July 31, post on X (formerly Twitter), the American rapper and singer wrote, "Im thinking about bringing a guest to DOECHII-PALOOZA …."

"Who should it be," she added, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens many of whom were rooting for the Florida native to team up with Tyler, The Creator for a live performance.

One admirer remarked, "Tyler and doechii would be an epic combo." Another added, "Tyler, The Creator ofcourse otherwise i am not playing beesh."

In addition to the See You Again rapper’s demands, fans suggested several other artists for Doechii to collaborate with, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jennie from BLACKPINK, Justin Timberlake, and more.

While many fans were excited to recommend potential singers for the 26-year-old sensation, some supporters were quick to voice strong opinions about who not to bring on stage.

"Don’t bring that racist b*tch Doja Cat," one person exclaimed, followed by another warning, "Please, I hope it’s not Nicki."

Doechii is slated to play at the Illinois festival on Saturday, August 2, taking the T-Mobile stage in the late evening, two days after Tyler, the Creator will play a headlining set on Thursday, July 31.

For the unversed, the two have previously collaborated on Chromakopia track Balloon.