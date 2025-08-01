Tom Holland spills how he deals with immense pressure of fame

Tom Holland has recently explained how he keeps himself calm amid immense stress that comes with his career.

The Spiderman star made an appearance on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube show, Scrambled, where he was asked, “How do you deal with real pressure of stardom, because you make it look seamless?”

While showing off his cooking skills, Tom replied that he received a powerful advice early in his acting career and that changed his approach towards fame.

“The best advice I ever got was from a director I worked with as a kid,” recalled the 29-year-old.

Tom continued, “The director said ‘Describe the feeling of queuing up for a roller coaster.’ And he said ‘Imagine that feeling.’ And how would you describe that feeling? And I said, ‘Oh, that’s excitement.’”

Uncharted actor then opened up that the director asked him to apply the same thinking to his acting.

“So, then he said, ‘Imagine that you’re going on stage. Describe that feeling for me.’ ‘Oh, it’s nerve-wracking,’” continued Tom.

Meanwhile, Chaos Walking actor mentioned that the director “pressed further, saying, ‘Now describe the actual physical feeling of it.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, they’re the same’”.

Therefore, Tom added that he has spent his “entire life kind of brainwashing” himself, believing that when “I’m nervous, I’m just really excited”.