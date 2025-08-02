Lady Gaga showers praises on fiancé Michael Polansky during MAYHEM Ball Tour

Lady Gaga made a touching tribute to fiancé Michael Polansky in Los Angeles during the night two of MAYHEM Ball Tour.

Near the end of the Bloody Mary hitmaker's second show at the Kia Forum, the megastar gave a shout out to her fiancé calling him "the love of my life" before launching into her track Vanish into You.

According to the People Magazine, after performing Grammy winning song Die With a Smile on piano, she stood up and waved to the crowd as they cheered her.

She then took a moment to address the crowd saying, "I hope you had a good time. Did you have a good time? Well if you didn't, that's all I go."

Gaga added, "There's not a day that goes by in my life that I don't feel so grateful that I get the opportunity to make you smile. Every day that I'm up here, I just try to do a little bit better."

She then went on to emphasise the importance of the family and loved ones, saying, "I've been so lucky to be with my family and to eat together, talk about the world, talk about life, plan for the future. The most important thing in your life is the people in your life you love."

The Abracadabra crooner then had a special message for her lover, Polansky.

"It's so much more fun doing this with you, my babe," she said, before sharing how grateful she is for the fans who have "blessed" their lives.

"I hope one day I just vanish into each and every one of you," said Gaga, as she performed Vanish Into You.

Gaga is slated to take the MAYHEM Ball are scheduled across North America and Europe, with stops in New York City, Chicago, London and Milan.

The tour will conclude with performances in Tokyo on January 25, 26, 29 and 30.