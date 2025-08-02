Chad Michael Murray recalls when son exploited him

Freakier Friday Chad Michael Murray shared hilarious anecdote involving son

Freakier Friday Chad Michael Murray’s son seems to have learnt the skill of impressing ladies.

The One Tree Hill star shared during his appearance on Good America July 29 how his 10-year-old son name-drops his father’s name to get on with ladies.

"I'm someone who, what a blessing to be able to make someone happy with something as simple as a photograph or an autograph," Lindsay Lohan’s costar shared on the show. "So, I take pictures with people in public all the time."

Consequently, his son has understood that primarily his fans who come to meet him for an autograph or a selfie are young women. "He knows the demographic that's coming."

And his son, whose name has not been disclosed by the actor parents yet, utilized this knowledge on their family vacation.

"I wasn't there, and he sees these girls, younger girls in bikinis," Chad narrated the anecdote from their family trip to Puerto Rico. "And he walks over and he goes, 'My dad's Chad Michael Murray. I thought you might wanna get a photo.'"

As much as he got stunned by his child’s action, Sophia Bush’s ex is sure his son would still come up with a way to talk to these women no matter if he had famous parents or not.

The reason he knew this was because at an event at the University of Florida while 43-year-old took a photo with a group of girls and left, his son stayed behind as ‘he is so confident when he speaks to women’.