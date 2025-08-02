Brooklyn Beckham hits major setback after Becks legal drama

Brooklyn Beckham has finally closed a messy chapter with beer company Beck’s after the two sides clashed over the name “Becks Buns” for months.

The 25 year old, who is the eldest son of football great David Beckham, filed paperwork in 2024 through his company Buster Hot Sauce Inc to trademark the phrase.

He wanted the name to cover almost everything he could think of including sauces, wines, beers, clothing and even kitchen knives.

That bold move caught the attention of German brewer Brauerei Beck and Co. The beer company argued the name was far too similar to its iconic lager and could confuse customers.

However, they also objected to several other playful phrases tied to the application such as Secks, Brasserie Beck, Becks Master Brew and Buck’s Landing.

The legal fight became a difficult one for Brooklyn. According to reports he faced heavy pushback but refused to back down completely.

In the end both sides agreed that he could keep the “Becks Buns” name as long as he removed all references to beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks from the trademark filing.

While the trademark war is over the same cannot be said for Brooklyn’s strained relationship with his famous family.

He has been distant from his parents and siblings for months and skipped important moments such as David’s 50th birthday, Father’s Day and even the celebrations for his father’s knighthood.

Furthermore, the business agreement brought peace to one battle in Brooklyn’s life but his rift with the Beckhams still hangs heavily in the background with no sign of an easy fix.