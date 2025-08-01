Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox baby name: Who called the shots?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox welcomed daughter on March 27

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox baby naming process apparently became a serious affair.

Though MGK shares a daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, when he welcomed a baby girl with the Transformers actress, naming her became important for him.

He claimed that he named his now 4-month-old Saga Blade.

The 35-year-old shared in July 24 edition of Today’s 8 Before 8 video series, “Well, I lost the first one and won the second one.”

“When you are 18 years old and you go to her mother and you go, ‘What if we named our kid “Kid?”’ I get why she’s like, ‘Hey man, shut up.’”

However, he did admit that naming his daughter Kid would have been ‘sick’.

MGK (real name Colson Baker) did share the reason for choosing the name ‘Saga’ during his past appearance at the morning show June 20.

“She is an epic story,” he told the host. “That's what saga means.”

Reflecting on how he came up with the name, he shared that he took into consideration “her journey, the five years of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again.”