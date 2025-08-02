Tom Holland to take ‘time off in 2027’ after ‘busy’ 2026

Tom Holland on taking rest from acting and returning

Tom Holland is gearing up for a major return to the big screen after a deliberate break from acting.

With both The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan and Spider-Man: Brand New Day lined up for filming nearly back-to-back, 2025 is shaping up to be a high-profile year for the 28-year-old star.

These projects mark Holland’s first feature films since 2022’s Uncharted, and will be his first on-screen appearances since his emotionally intense Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room aired in 2023.

Reflecting on his time away from acting, Holland told GQ UK that taking a step back was crucial for his mental health and creative energy.

“I feel really blessed to be at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go,” he said, emphasizing the importance of rest in an industry that often encourages non-stop work.

Holland made it clear that burnout is something he’s now cautious about. “You can’t be in every movie, and you can’t do your best work when you’re burnt out,” he added.

He’s also learned the value of setting boundaries in a fast-paced career. “What I’ve learnt is that it’s important to set boundaries – to be mindful about overworking,” he shared, noting that although 2025 is packed, he’s already thinking about slowing down again by 2027. “I’ve got a slightly busy year next year, and then I’ll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We’ll see.”

Holland previously revealed that The Crowded Room took a heavy emotional toll, leading to nearly a year-long hiatus. “That show did break me,” he admitted in 2023, underlining how deeply the role impacted him.

While away from acting, Holland stayed active in other ventures.

He devoted time to his charity, The Holland Foundation, and also launched his own nonalcoholic beer brand, Bero, reflecting his ongoing commitment to causes and projects that align with his values.

With his return to acting now in motion, fans can expect a thoughtful and recharged Holland ready to take on bold, new roles—on his own terms.