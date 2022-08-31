Prince William shares some of his saddest and happiest memories about Scotland

Prince William has some emotional and very personal connection with Scotland.



"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died," the Duke of Cambridge said during his 2021 royal tour in Scotland.

"Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills."

The Duke wen on saying: "In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock."

Dina's eldest son continued: "And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."



He also shared some of the happiest memories he has of Scotland, including meeting wife Kate Middleton, saying: "Twenty years ago this year — that I first met Catherine," he said of his wife, whom he met while they were both studying at St. Andrews."

"Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart," he added.

Prince William did not stop and said: "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."