IU, Park Bo Gum in first-ever K-drama together after 6 years

IU and Park Bo Gum are rumoured to star in opposite roles for a new K-drama after 6 years.
On August 26, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed that she was in talks with the production of My Mister and is reviewing the script penned by Im Sang Choon.
However, they clarified that while nothing was yet 'set in stone' yet, “She has received a casting offer for the drama and is currently in talks to appear.”
Park Bo Gum is reported to have been approached for the male lead in My Mister, as per sources from Pinkvilla.
It has been months since Park Bo Gum returned from his mandatory military service.
The actor's agency responded to the news by saying that they are yet to receive any casting offer for the role.
Previously, Park Bo Gum and IU appeared together in the Korean drama The Producers and also did a music video together.
Meghan Markle seemingly brands herself ‘temperamental’ in a string of revelations alongside Mariah Carey’
The throwback photo was taken in the late nineties, as Lindsay was on location to film her classic blockbuster 'The...
JK Rowling speaks up against online bully in a podcast interview
Netflix's upcoming movie 'Jodi' trailer is out now and will be released soon
Netflix's 'Narcos' producer sues a fellow producer to cheat on the profits of the show
Megan Fox 'wants a break from Machine Gun Kelly and his drama,' claims source