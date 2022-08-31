Meghan Markle 'nonsense' claim on 'N-word' and Archie thrashed by British expert

Meghan Markle is urged to stop grotesque accusations on the British media about Archie.
The Duchess of Sussex, who sat in with The Cut for their latest feature, explained why she held back baby Archie's photos from the media.
“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” asked Meghan.
Responding to her comment, royal expert Martin Daubney told GB News: “She says it’s about truth bombs but I think it has completely exploded in her face.
“There’s an astonishing litany of allegations," he added.
On Meghan's comments about Archie, Mr Daubney said: “This nonsense that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is grotesque and sinister.”
“A horrendous allegation of the most serious nature, you can’t just drop those kinds of things and not back it up," he fumed.
The psychic said about Prince William and Harry: "I see the brothers sitting down within the next two years and...
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal receive Best Actor Awards at 2022 Filmfare
Prince William is being asked to catch a plane to California in the US to put a stop to Meghan Markle's claims
Will Smith should have slapped Chris Rock 'even harder,' suggests Twitter user after the comedian joked about 1995...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met in summer 2016 and the news of their relationship broke in October.
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash.