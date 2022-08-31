Meghan Markle 'nonsense' claim on 'N-word' and Archie thrashed by British expert

Meghan Markle is urged to stop grotesque accusations on the British media about Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat in with The Cut for their latest feature, explained why she held back baby Archie's photos from the media.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” asked Meghan.

Responding to her comment, royal expert Martin Daubney told GB News: “She says it’s about truth bombs but I think it has completely exploded in her face.

“There’s an astonishing litany of allegations," he added.

On Meghan's comments about Archie, Mr Daubney said: “This nonsense that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is grotesque and sinister.”

“A horrendous allegation of the most serious nature, you can’t just drop those kinds of things and not back it up," he fumed.