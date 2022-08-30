Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for using royal title: ‘Shameless & shameful’

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has once again slammed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after her recent interview.



The former Good Morning Britain host described Meghan’s interview ‘revolting.’

Piers Morgan said, “Even by Markle standards, this is a revoltingly self-aggrandising, disingenuous & hypocritical load of royal-bashing tosh.”

“The Mandela anecdote alone had me gagging. How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful,” Morgan commented on The Cut magazine’s tweet which reads: “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

In another tweet, Piers Morgan said, “How much more fork-tongued mud-slinging crap are the Royals going to take from Princess Pinocchio before the Queen strips her and her halfwit doormat husband of the titles they are exploiting so cynically to the highest bidders?

“It’s such an outrageous abuse of royal status.”



