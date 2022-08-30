Serena Williams changes her future plan after Meghan Markle interview?

Serena Williams has apparently changed her mind to retire nearly a week after she was hosted by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain´s Prince Harry, on her podcast Archetypes.
Serena Williams said, she is "staying vague" over her expected retirement from tennis after reaching the US Open second round on Monday.
"I have been pretty vague about it, right? I´m going to stay vague because you never know," said the 40-year-old after beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam title winner, said earlier this month that she was "evolving away" from tennis and that "the countdown" was on for her retirement after 27 years as a professional.
Meghan launched her long-awaited podcast last Tuesday, with tennis megastar Serena Williams as the first guest.
