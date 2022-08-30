Meghan Markle's sister Samantha reminds the Duchess of their father Thomas

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle once again turned her guns on the Duchess, claiming that their father "paid for everything", amid criticism over the Duchess' new podcast.

In her recently released podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her time at Immaculate Heart High School, but she did not mention about her father.

Samantha Markle, who recently spoke to GB News' host Dan Wootton, slammed Prince Harry's wife, saying she failed to make point out that it was their father who "paid for everything", including the school fees.

Samantha added: "She did bring up the fact that she went to Immaculate Heart."

She continued that the Duchess discussed that "they were empowered at Immaculate Heart by the nuns to be independent women. But, wait a minute, who paid for Immaculate Heart.

"That was all my dad."

Reminding the Duchess of her old days, Samantha added: "Let's face it, we are not in a vacuum. There are others who help us along the way, who support us, who love us, who bring us up and who pay for everything that gives us a platform."

She noted that, especially in this case, "this was our father". Samantha also called Meghan Markle's podcast 'seductive'