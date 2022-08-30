Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle takes a brutal dig at royal family in her latest interview

Meghan Markle, in her new revealing interview, seemingly took a jibe at the royal family as she dubbed herself 'real-life princess' despite quitting the royal job two years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with US magazine The Cut this week, discussing everything from her exit from the royal family to her new life in Montecito.

The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies, who interviewed Meghan, says the Duchess is "still very aware" of her royal status despite her high-profile exit from the Royal Family.



Meghan, during the chat, claimed: "It’s important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, "Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess."

“I just look at all of them and think, You have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read," she added.

Meghan went on: "I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a prince one day. I mean you can find love. You can find happiness. You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again.”

It was the most intimate and revealing interview of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle with the US media since her infamous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

