Britney Spears planned to leave US amid conservatorship but stopped due to father’s fear

Britney Spears revealed she was planning to leave US amid conservatorship with a secret boyfriend in bombshell audio.

The Toxic hit-maker revealed in her since-deleted audio clip dropped on YouTube that the “fear” of what her father Jamie Spears would do to her if she actually left the country made her change her mind.

“I was talking to a guy, and he wanted to just leave the country with me,” Spears said in 22-minute clip. “We had it all set up to just leave, and it was a secret relationship.”

The Princess of Pop, without mentioning the name of her secret boyfriend, said that she talked to her assistant about her plans during her Las Vegas residency shows.

The singer went on to say that she told her former employee that her “biggest fear” was “what would my dad do if I did do something wrong? What if I left the country?”

“What and what if they found me and what would they do? And I said, I feel like they would lock me up or something or really hurt me,” Spears added.

“Are you kidding me, Britney? Your dad would never do that to you,” the pop star recounted her assistant’s response.

The singer was in relationship with talent agent Jason Trawick from 2010 to 2013. The pair even got engaged but called it quits after three years of relationship.

Spears later dated David Lucado from 2013 to 2014 and Charlie Ebersol from 2015 to 2016 and ended up with now-husband Sam Asghari after meeting him in 2016.

In her bombshell audio, Spears said she was put into a mental facility in 2019 over an incident when she refused to do a specific dance move during rehearsals of her canceled Vegas residency Domination.

“I didn't want to ever go there. I remember calling my dad on the phone crying, and he said 'You have to listen to the doctors. I can't help you now,'” she recalled.

“Now you don't have to go, but if you don't go, we're going to go to trial and you're going to lose,” Spears added of her dad’s response.

“I have way more people on my side than you [do]. You don't even have a lawyer, so don't even think about it.”