Kate, William's kids will change new school's atmosphere: parents worry

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will change atmosphere of Lambrook School in Berkshire, parents of other students are worried.
According to the reports in Sunday Mirror, parents are ‘worried’ that the countryside will be stalked by the armed police and electric gates will be installed once the Cambridge kids start attending school next month.
“A lot of parents are (expletive) off. They're worried the feel and atmosphere of the school will change with all the security,” one mother told the outlet.
“Many of us worry things like the carol service will now become more formal and won't be the sweet, laid-back affair they usually are,” she added
