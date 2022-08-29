Meghan Markle shares sweet story of baby Archie: ‘Talks to momma, papa trees’

Meghan Markle shares an adorable story of Archie’s love for nature in a candid admission.

The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a new interview piece for The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.

She began by recalling, “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” she coos. ‘See how they’re connected at the bottom?’ He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’”



“They had toured only the grounds when they told the real-estate agent, ‘We have to get this house,’ Meghan says. It didn’t matter that they hadn’t seen the inside. Meghan gestures to the sweep of the property, from chicken coop to pool house to main house. Eventually, they purchased it for $14.65 million. ‘We did everything we could to get this house’.”