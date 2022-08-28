Kim Kardashian looks typically chic in skintight black gown

Kim Kardashian dropped jaws with her latest stunning pictures in a figure-hugging dress as she arrived at the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser, which was held at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.
The Kardashians star was joined at the star-studded event by the likes of actress Zooey Deschanel and Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar.
TIAH, which is an acronym for This Is About Humanity, is a non-profit organization 'dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.'
Kim looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she posed in a skintight black gown. It had a chic turtleneck and long sleeves.
The mother-of-four gave her look a pop of color by stepping into a pair of neon green boots.
Meanwhile, the entrepreneur is focusing on her and West's children - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.
In addition to motherhood, she's also dedicated to her multiple businesses, maintaining her family's long-running TV presence, and giving back to the community, as demonstrated by her attendance at Saturday's event.
