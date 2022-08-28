Queen Elizabeth’s health condition ‘not ideal’, reveals source

Queen Elizabeth’s health is ‘not ideal’ as the monarch continues to deal with mobility problems, a source recently revealed to The Daily Mail.
According to reports, the 96-year-old monarch was last spotted at the Aberdeen airport on July 21 when she landed in the Scottish Highlands for her annual summer break; she is expected to stay in Balmoral until October.
Sources close to the Queen reportedly told Daily Mail: “The Queen’s condition is not what you would call ideal, but then Her Majesty is 96 after all.”
The insider also suggested that Queen Elizabeth is also ‘carefully considering’ whether she will be able to make it to the Braemar Gathering scheduled next week for the first time since COVID-19.
This latest update about the Queen’s health comes after it was announced earlier this week that she will not be travelling to London in September to appoint the new Prime Minister of UK after Boris Johnson’s official resignation.
Amber Heard reportedly used Elon Musk as part of a shocking long-form plan
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dine at al-fresco, share a kiss during endless second honeymoon in Italy
Olivia Wilde claimed that she had to fire LaBeouf from the role of Jack, which ultimately ended up going to Harry Styles
Kate Middleton had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry came to...
'Goodnight Mommy' stars two-time Academy winner Naomi Watts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for being ‘fine with gambling their future away’ with Netflix