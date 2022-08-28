 
Sunday August 28, 2022
Entertainment

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan said, ‘It is priceless to feel the same excitement and love for the first time, even after years...”

By Web Desk
August 28, 2022
Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar are celebrating their eight wedding anniversary today.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wife Neslisah to wish her on the special day.

He wrote in Turkish language which reads: ‘It is priceless to feel the same excitement and love for the first time, even after years...”

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Engin posted the photo with caption, “happy anniversary.”

Neslisah also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a PDA-filled photo with her better half and said, “My darling, I'm so glad to have you, glad for you, I love you so much #8 .year #2014.”

Engin Altan and Neslisah tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children son Emir Aras Duzyatan and daughter Alara.