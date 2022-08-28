‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar are celebrating their eight wedding anniversary today.
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wife Neslisah to wish her on the special day.
He wrote in Turkish language which reads: ‘It is priceless to feel the same excitement and love for the first time, even after years...”
Engin posted the photo with caption, “happy anniversary.”
Neslisah also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a PDA-filled photo with her better half and said, “My darling, I'm so glad to have you, glad for you, I love you so much #8 .year #2014.”
Engin Altan and Neslisah tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children son Emir Aras Duzyatan and daughter Alara.
