J.K. Rowling says ditching Harry Potter reunion was conscious choice: Here's Why

J.K. Rowling explains her reason behind skipping Harry Potter reunion.
Speaking to Virgin Radio on Saturday, the author told Graham Norton that she made a careful decision not to be a part of the special episode.
Virgin Radio Saturday, the author explained why she wasn't featured in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which debuted Jan. 1 on HBO Max.
"I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn't want to do it," she told. "I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about."
"No one said don't [do it]...I was asked to do it and I decided not to," she added.
Speaking about the recent death threat she received after the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, Rowling added: "Social media can be a lot of fun, and I do like the pub argument aspect of it. That can be a fun thing to do…," she continued. "I sort of have a love-hate relationship with it now. I can happily go for a few days without getting into a [virtual] pub brawl."
