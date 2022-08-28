Prince Harry urged to 're-do' or 'drop' his memoir

A royal biographer has shared thoughts on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, saying the Duke will need to "re-do" or "drop his memoirs" if he wants to rebuild his relationship with the Royal Family or risk being "cut off".



Angela Levin said: "Something he badly needs to keep his commercial life going, if nothing else or go ahead still attacking his 'trapped' family, be ready for cut-offs."

There are reports that Prince could delay his memoir, which was due to be released in October this year.

Prince Harry, an insider claimed, has some truth bombs in his tell-all book that he is debating on whether to include or not. Therefore, he needs some more time to work on the that.