Meghan Markle blasted for saying Royal Family ‘forced her into engagements’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for alleging that she was ‘forced’ to continue royal engagements after son Archie’s near-death experience.

This call-out has been issued by US broadcaster Cooper Lawrence, in her interview for Sunrise.

She began by addressing the ‘forced’ narrative and claimed, “Well, you say force. I don’t think she was forced.”

“I think she chose to go because remember this was a time that they were in Africa.”

“There was a documentarian following them around. She was already being perceived in this negative light by the press.”

“So, if she revealed that this actually happened, she’d be perceived as a bad mother on top of it all. I think she wanted to avoid that narrative.”