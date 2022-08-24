 
close
Wednesday August 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN ready to drop new track with THIS English singer

SEVENTEEN hints at collab single with English artist Anne-Marie, new version of mega hit '_WORLD'

By Web Desk
August 24, 2022
SEVENTEEN soon to release collab single with ‘International Artist’
SEVENTEEN soon to release collab single with ‘International Artist’

SEVENTEEN is all set to collaborate with an international artist on new version of mega hit _WORLD.

The popular K-pop boy band will release the track   with famous English artist Anne-Marie as announced by Pledis Entertainment on August 24.

The collab single of the band and international artist is scheduled to be released on August 26th at 1 PM KST.

For those unversed, _WORLD    is the title song of SEVENTEEN's 4th full-length album SECTOR 17, which was released on July 18th.

This news comes after the boy band released I Just Called challenge video on Twitter alongside singers Hoshi, Vernon, and THE8.

 "WE'RE LOOKING AT YOU," the group captioned the post.

Following that challenge, Anne-Marie responded, "Can I join you in your new world?" hinting at the new collaboration.

Take a look: