SEVENTEEN ready to drop new track with THIS English singer

SEVENTEEN is all set to collaborate with an international artist on new version of mega hit _WORLD.
The popular K-pop boy band will release the track with famous English artist Anne-Marie as announced by Pledis Entertainment on August 24.
The collab single of the band and international artist is scheduled to be released on August 26th at 1 PM KST.
For those unversed, _WORLD is the title song of SEVENTEEN's 4th full-length album SECTOR 17, which was released on July 18th.
This news comes after the boy band released I Just Called challenge video on Twitter alongside singers Hoshi, Vernon, and THE8.
"WE'RE LOOKING AT YOU," the group captioned the post.
Following that challenge, Anne-Marie responded, "Can I join you in your new world?" hinting at the new collaboration.
Take a look:
