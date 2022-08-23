Max George &Maisie Smith’s new loved-up picture goes viral

Max George and his new ladylove Maisie Smith's romantic relationship is the latest talk of the tinseltown as the duo snapped in a mushy moment on Tuesday, sparking speculation they have moved in.



News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-stars' romance only broke earlier this month just days after it emerged Max had split from his ex Stacey Giggs.

Photo credit: DailyMail

The besotted pair stopped to share passionate kisses after shopping for a bin and storage at budget store Wilko's on Kensington High Street in London.

Earlier this month Max and Maisie's romance was revealed when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.