Max George & Maisie Smith’s new loved-up picture goes viral

Max George and his new ladylove Maisie Smith's romantic relationship is the latest talk of the tinseltown as the duo snapped in a mushy moment on Tuesday, sparking speculation they have moved in.
News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-stars' romance only broke earlier this month just days after it emerged Max had split from his ex Stacey Giggs.
The besotted pair stopped to share passionate kisses after shopping for a bin and storage at budget store Wilko's on Kensington High Street in London.
Earlier this month Max and Maisie's romance was revealed when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.
