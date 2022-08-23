 
Tuesday August 23, 2022
Max George & Maisie Smith’s new loved-up picture goes viral

News of the co-stars' romance only broke earlier this month just days after it emerged Max had split from his ex Stacey Giggs

By Web Desk
August 23, 2022
Max George and his new ladylove Maisie Smith's romantic relationship is the latest talk of the tinseltown as the duo snapped in a mushy moment on Tuesday, sparking speculation they have moved in.

News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-stars' romance only broke earlier this month just days after it emerged Max had split from his ex Stacey Giggs.

Photo credit: DailyMail
The besotted pair stopped to share passionate kisses after shopping for a bin and storage at budget store Wilko's on Kensington High Street in London.

Earlier this month Max and Maisie's romance was revealed when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.