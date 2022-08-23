Amber Heard branded 'radioactive' by Hollywood pals after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has reportedly been labelled as ‘radioactive’ by her former friends in Hollywood ever since she lost the defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp, reported Star Magazine.
The claim came from sources close to the Aquaman actress, who believe that she has been reaching out to friends for help as she tries to rebuild her life and career, however, is being ignored or ‘ghosted’.
According to an insider, many of her old pals believe that Amber is now ‘radioactive’ and that staying away from her is the best choice despite many of them sympathising with her.
After losing the defamation case against Johnny, Amber was asked to pay her ex more than $8million in damages.
