Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to tie the knot again?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to renew their vows for their Netflix series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as per Heat magazine, are planning to have a second wedding four years after they got married. The couple are more sincere to their career than royal family.



Reacting to the report, royal author Angela Levin told GB News host Nana Akua: "I thought it was a bit unkind. I think really, they're not necessarily doing it for themselves but they're doing it for Netflix."

Slamming the couple's reported move, she added: "In other words, I think if you read between the lines, it is 'blow you' in the UK. Never mind you spent £32 million on our wedding – and blow you the Royal family. We're going to do it our way, we want to do everything our way and this is one of the things that are most important."

She added: "We don't really want to see the whole thing again. They're having a wedding, 100% what they want. I wonder how many of the family they will invite, I wonder how many…showbiz people they don't know who will come.”

Angela also claimed: "I feel a lot of people wouldn't want to because in America at the moment they feel really sorry for how they've treated the Queen. I’ve had loads and loads of letters telling me this, saying that, we can't stand it because why is she being so hurtful to the Queen at 96. I think that is really penetrating into the American people."

Some royal experts and fans speculate that Meghan and Harry - who are parents of Archie, three and Lillibet, one - have no choice to say "No" to the streaming giant after their multimillion-dollar deal with the network. While, some think that the Sussexes would leave no stone unturned to remain in the spotlight.