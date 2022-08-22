Princess Diana’s car crash was 'botched' MI6 operation: believes ex-bodyguard

Princess Diana’s ex-bodyguard claimed that the royal’s fatal car crash in Paris could have been a mistaken British Intelligence operation.

During his interview with Daily Star, Lee Sansum said: “Diana was under surveillance for her own protection but also so everyone knew where she was at all times, which was surely a matter of national security.”

“It is feasible our security services were there in the tunnel. They were possibly on high-performance bikes that were never found.

“I think they were there, and somebody said, ‘Right, we can’t be seen to have been here’, and that triggered a catalogue of events that the public don’t get,” Lee added while stressing that British agents didn’t murder the Princess of Wales as some have claimed.

“Whether it was a driver clipped somebody or something like that – I do believe there were people on the ground,” he recalled before sharing that he saw motorbikes close to the car.

“The riders of those bikes were never found and that is no coincidence.

“If it were known MI6 operatives were right by the Mercedes at the critical moment, a lot of people would have blamed them and this would have been a huge scandal.”

“I don’t believe for one moment that MI6 arranged to have Diana killed. Perhaps they inadvertently caused Henri Paul to take evasive action,” he told the outlet.