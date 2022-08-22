Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to pull 'Kardashian' move with US wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be planning to make a Kardashian move with a second wedding in the United States.

A royal commentator said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could bring cameras to record the ceremony which is believed to be held without the restriction of royal traditions.

Speaking on the MailPlus' Palace Confidential, Charlotte Griffiths said, "It sounds so unrealistic, but the truth is stranger than fiction when it comes to these two."

"There were all these dramas going on backstage. Plus, they need some interesting Netflix content because actually, footage of them at the WellChild Awards is all very well. But they've got to have that Kardashian thing, like a set piece," she explained.

A source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already "looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite."