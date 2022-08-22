Johnny Depp ‘intimidated witnesses’: ‘Forced them into pre-written declarations’

Johnny Depp is being put on blast for allegedly ‘intimidating’ his witnesses for winning the Amber Heard defamation case.
This allegation has been made after unsealed documents threatening “negative consequences” were brought to light.
Reportedly, “these declarations were often obtained through threats and deception. One such declarant Laura Divenere, testified that she only provided a declaration after Mr. Waldman threatened her with negative consequences if she did not cooperate with him, including perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign. Att. 80, Divernere Dep.”
“Ms Divenere also testified hats felt coerced by Mr. Waldman to sign the declaration. In addition, while the declarations all bore the heading of this case, NONE were ever filed with the Court or provided to counsel for defendant.”
Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William did not ‘part as friends’ during 2020's Megxit
Queen of Malaysia also visited the set of 'Kuruluş:Osman'
Prince William was reportedly so angry at Prince Harry's Megxit that he skipped an important lunch with him and Queen
Kate Middleton was spotted taking an economy class flight to Scotland with her two kids
Jennifer Garner exits from Apple TV Plus series amid Ben Affleck-JLo wedding
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ season 2 release date and what fans know so far