‘Defaming!’ Prince Harry issued dire warning over Queen’s ‘reputation risk’

Queen Elizabeth is being called out for putting the reputation of publishers at risk with the revelations his memoir contains.
This warning has come from inside sources close to The Telegraph.
It comes after the outlet found out that Prince Charles desires to read the memoir prior to its international release.
The same insider also pointed out an existing fear surrounding accuracy and defamation as well.
They explained, “These publishers are too not the types to publish and be damned. They have reputations to protect.”
At the end of the day, for any publisher, “The biggest potential issue is not defamation but truth - accuracy.”
this revelation comes after Prince Harry was accused of harbouring grudges against the Firm.
Mailplus, royal expert Angela Levin brought it all forward and admitted at the time, “He's now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.”
