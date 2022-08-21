Maureen McGovern reveals symptoms of alzheimer’s disease in emotional post

Maureen McGovern is going through a rough patch.

The Academy Award-winning musician, 73, announced that she's been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy (PCA) and is showing symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in an emotional, yet optimistic statement on Facebook and her website Friday.

"What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed. I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive — how's that for a kick in the butt?" McGovern wrote.

"Of course, it's a challenge, but it certainly is not going to keep me from living my life. “

"But slowly I realized that my inner life has not changed. My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust," she continued.

McGovern explained that she plans to continue singing and writing songs for children, in addition to raising awareness for music therapy.