Will Smith posts scary glimpse from his holiday as he returns to Instagram

Will Smith

Will Smith shared a scary glimpse of spotting a creepy large tarantula spider walking across the floor of his room in new video.

Just a day after making his return on Instagram, the King Richard actor, 53, posted a video, in which he was seen jumping on a chair after seeing the scary creature in his room.

Smith, who was joined by his eldest son Trey Smith, 28, was heard saying, 'What the whole hell. That is a big [expletive] spider.'

“That's a tarantula,” Trey was heard saying while his dad stood up on a chair and told him to ‘get that out of here.”

Hilariously, Trey was heard saying, “Why do I have to do it!?” as he moved forward and put a glass overtop of the spider. “Okay, now that's the biggest spider we have ever seen in our lives,” he said.

“This is a spider in the house,” Smith said, adding, “We're selling the house.”

The Gemini Man star’s latest video comes after he returned to the platform last month, posting an apology video for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars this year.