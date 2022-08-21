Jennifer Lopez wows in beautiful white dress for second wedding celebration with Ben Affleck

File footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a grand entrance at their second wedding reception in Georgia, this weekend.

The Marry Me star, 52, stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The beautiful dress featured a feather skirt with a gorgeous ruffled train and short sleeves – figure hugging silhouette.

In the pictures, obtained by TMZ, the Hustlers star was seen walking alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river with her dramatic 20-foot-long veil supported by all five children of the couple - Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

The Gone Girl star, 50, on the other hand, looked dapper in a matching white tuxedo jacket, along with black pants. He re-created the stunning look from their low-key Las Vegas ceremony last month.

The star-studded wedding ceremony took place at Affleck’s $8 million home in Savannah, Georgia.

A-list stars like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and officiant Jay Shetty attended the lavish ceremony, where they were also treated to a firework display and live music at the raucous party.