Brad Pitt looks upbeat for promotions amid FBI claim

Brad Pitt is looking calm and cool amid a bombshell FBI claim.

The Fury star, 58, appeared to be in good spirits as he was spotted in South Korea Friday for the promotions of his latest action film with co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The Hollywood stars entertained a lively crowd in the capital city Seoul, where a red carpet event was being held in honour of the new movie Bullet Train.

Pitt chose garish powder pink suit that appeared to match his buoyant mood, showing no signs of distraction after a leaked FBI report offered further unsavoury details regarding his behaviour during a well-documented mid-air row with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Photo credit: DailyMail

With the controversy brushed to one side, Pitt appeared to be in a playful mood as he flashed peace signs with South Korean entertainer Park Kyung-lim before linking fingers with Taylor-Johnson to form the shape of a heart.

FBI Doc

Meanwhile, Angelina's exclusive photos from the fight with Pitt have been submitted to the FBI.



The couple's separation was triggered by a 2016 fight during a flight from France to Los Angeles. The husband and wife were also accompanied by their kids.





