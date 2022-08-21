Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' deal with Netflix failed: Here's why

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opened at relatively lower numbers, contrary to expectations

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha did not do well at the box office, causing Aamir to lose his deal with Netflix, the largest OTT streaming platform, as per reports.

The film garnered only INR 37.95cr over the weekend, with the streaming giant also turned down the offer of accepting the digital rights of the film.

Aamir started the negotiations with INR 150 Cr since he had blind faith in the film, but as the film started to fail at the box office, he reduced the numbers.

A source from Bollywood Hungama reported, “Netflix tried their best to get Aamir to relent and lower the cost and time period between the theatrical and OTT release."

"They were ready to offer a figure of around 80 to 90 crores. But the actor remained staunch on the price and the timeline since he was also looking to release the film in China. Netflix finally offered a deal at INR 50 crores."

However, Netflix backed out as soon as the film started failing. The other OTT platforms are also no longer interested in buying the rights, hence Aamir will be releasing the film on Voot as a formality.