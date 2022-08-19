Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles pack on PDA during romantic dinner date in NYC

Much-adored couple Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles recently painted NYC red with their love when the lovebirds enjoyed a dinner date.
Their outing comes ahead of Harry's 15-night Love on Tour concert run scheduled at the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden and what came next was some PDA that is sure to get fans talking.
The One Direction alum was spotted with his lady love on Thursday as they enjoyed a romantic dinner date in the evening and shared a kiss at the gym in the morning.
The lovebirds were greeted by a crowd of adoring fans as they were seen exiting the restaurant later that night after finishing their meals.
Wilde is currently in the midst of an ugly custody battle with her ex Jason Sudeikis, yet she seemed in good spirits as she enjoyed her night out with Styles - who is gearing up for his 15-date residency at Madison Square Garden lasting from August 20 – September 21.
Jennifer Garner would not be able to attend ex-hubby Ben Affleck second wedding with Jennifer Lopez due to work
Experts warn Prince Harry is ‘only hurting himself’ by ‘holding on to a life that doesn’t want him’
Kanye West faces criticism for selling his Yeezy Gap collection out of garbage bags
Jay Shetty has previously officiated the wedding of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell
Darius Campbell Danesh was found unresponsive in his Rochester, Minnesota, apartment on Aug. 11
Prince Harry’s allegations against the Firm ‘hurting only himself’ in the long run experts warn