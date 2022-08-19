Brad Pitt ‘fearful’ of every way Angelina Jolie can hurt him

Brad Pitt has reportedly been living in a constant state of fear and anxiety when it comes to Angelina Jolie and ‘every way she can destroy’ his life.

This revelation has been brought to light by an inside source close to Radar Online.

The source started off by noting Brad’s overwhelming fear of ‘Jane Doe’ Angelina Jolie and every way she can try to ruin his life and ‘inflict as much pain as possible’.



The revelation has been made by a pal close to the couple and they admit, “If it wasn’t so serious, it would be funny.”

“At this point, it would be lovely to say Brad had made peace with the fact that the harassment from his ex will never end, but the truth is he lives in fear of what she is going to do next.”

The pal also took a jibe against the Maleficent star and added, “Angelina seems to be obsessed with destroying him. Whenever there is a new negative story in the press, Brad knows who is behind it,”

“The only thing Brad can do is rise above it and live his life. Could he fight back, after all, he knows everything about her, yes, but that’s not who he is Brad is not going to get down in the mud. He is frightened of what she is going to do next.”