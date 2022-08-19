 
close
Friday August 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix: Buy My House, trailer, release date & cast list

Netflix:Buy My House trailer is out now, release date, cast list, everything we know so far

By Web Desk
August 19, 2022
Netflix: Buy My House, trailer, release date & cast list
Netflix: Buy My House, trailer, release date & cast list

Netflix's new show Buy My House brings together homeowners and real estate investors from across the country in the hopes of a life-changing deal.

The streaming giant dropped the trailer of the upcoming show Buy My House on August 18, 2022.

The new show is set to premiere on September 2, 2022, and is based on a total of six 30 minutes long episodes.


Cast List:

  • Glenn Kelman
  • Pamela Liebman
  • Brandon Copeland
  • Danisha Wrighster


The show is about homeowners from across the US pitching properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.

Check  out the Trailer: