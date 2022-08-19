Netflix: Buy My House, trailer, release date & cast list

Netflix's new show Buy My House brings together homeowners and real estate investors from across the country in the hopes of a life-changing deal.
The streaming giant dropped the trailer of the upcoming show Buy My House on August 18, 2022.
The new show is set to premiere on September 2, 2022, and is based on a total of six 30 minutes long episodes.
The show is about homeowners from across the US pitching properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.
