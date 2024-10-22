Family member who 'will never forgive' Prince Harry revealed

Rumors of a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and the Royal Family are swirling, despite the Duke of Sussex stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California, with wife Meghan Markle to raise their young family.

While there appears to be some openness from King Charles and Prince William regarding the possibility of mending ties, an insider reveals that Queen Camilla remains staunchly resistant to the idea.

In his explosive memoir released in January 2023, Harry made shocking claims about Camilla, likening her to a "wicked stepmother" and accusing her of having ulterior motives to enhance her public image.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, the source stated, "Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit.

She doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."

The insider further explained that Camilla views Harry as a "wolf in sheep's clothing," believing he brings "stress and drama" to every situation.

"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole," the source added.

"If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Queen."



